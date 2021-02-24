Senators edge Canadiens in shootout

Josh Norris scored in the third round of a shootout to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Slideshow ( 18 images )

The result wasn’t without controversy, as the Canadiens thought they had scored the winning goal with three seconds left in regulation. Brendan Gallagher redirected a Ben Chiarot point shot past goalie Matt Murray, but after a video review, officials waved off the play after ruling that Gallagher interfered with Murray prior to the shot.

It was Ottawa’s second win over Montreal in three days that required extra time, after Sunday’s 3-2 overtime victory. The Senators are 3-1-0 against the Canadiens this season.

All four of those games against the Senators have come within a tough eight-game stretch for Montreal, which is 2-4-2 over the span. The Canadiens are now winless in three consecutive games (0-1-2) for the first time this season.

Montreal has yet to suffer a regulation loss in 10 road games (6-0-4) this season.

Brady Tkachuk scored two goals and Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist for the Senators. Erik Brannstrom also scored, giving the defenseman his first career goal in 40 NHL games.

Shea Weber scored twice for Montreal and Phillip Danault had two assists. Tyler Toffoli and Jonathan Drouin scored the Habs’ other goals.

Montreal twice came back from a pair of two-goal deficits and took the lead on Toffoli’s score at 8:06 of the third period. Just over two minutes later, however, Tkachuk equalized for Ottawa.

The Canadiens are winless in four games that have gone beyond regulation time this season.

Murray stopped 32 of 36 shots for his third victory of the season against the Canadiens.

Carey Price saved 35 of 39 shots for Montreal.

Tkachuk and Brannstrom each scored power-play goals, ending Ottawa’s long drought with the extra attacker. The Senators entered the game scoreless in their last 24 power-play opportunities, dating back to Colin White’s score against Montreal on Feb. 6.

Ottawa’s Derek Stepan didn’t return to the game after suffering an upper-body injury in the first period.

--Field Level Media