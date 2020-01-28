Devils pull out shootout win at Ottawa

Kyle Palmieri scored the tying goal late in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils prevailed in a shootout to snap a three-game skid with a 4-3 road victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

Jan 27, 2020; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Marcus Hogberg (35) makes a save on a shot from New Jersey Devils defenseman Andy Green (6) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Palmieri, who has 13 points in 14 games, tied the game at 3-3 when he buried a touch pass from Jesper Bratt off a rebound with 3:21 left in regulation. Nikita Gusev and Jack Hughes then scored in the shootout, and New Jersey goalie Mackenzie Blackwood stopped attempts by Anthony Duclair and Drake Batherson.

Blackwood finished with 35 saves.

Marcus Hogberg stopped a career-high 50 shots for Ottawa, which failed in a bid to win consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 19-22.

Trailing 2-1 with All-Star Brady Tkachuk in the penalty box, Ottawa leveled the score as Vladislav Namestnikov (11 goals) kept the puck on a two-on-one chance and beat Blackwood with 10:54 left in regulation.

Just 35 seconds later, the Senators took a 3-2 lead on another odd-man rush as Connor Brown passed across to Chris Tierney, who made a move on Blackwood and flipped the puck in.

New Jersey struck first on the power play. At 8:23 of the opening period, Damon Severson was credited with his sixth goal of the season as his shot from the point clanked off the post and was inadvertently knocked in from behind by Hogberg.

It was just the second power-play goal in seven games for the Devils.

The Senators, though, tied it on a pretty power-play goal of their own with 1:18 left in the first period. Drake Batherson put a shot on net that Tkachuk brilliantly redirected through his legs and across the crease to Tyler Ennis, who buried it for his 12th.

New Jersey regained the lead 4:28 into the second period, moments after Tkachuk and Devils star P.K. Subban dropped the gloves. Kevin Rooney’s wraparound got parts of Hogberg, but not enough for the Ottawa netminder to keep it from crossing the goal line. It was Rooney’s second goal of the campaign.

