Chabot's OT winner propels Senators past Predators

Thomas Chabot scored his 10th goal of the season just 21 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the visiting Nashville Predators 4-3 Monday night.

The Predators turned the puck over at their own blue line, Ryan Dzingel got the puck to Chabot, and the defenseman scored on a hard wrist shot to the top left corner.

Ottawa led 3-0 after the first period, but Nashville got one goal back in the second period and added two in the third to force overtime.

Maxime Lajoie, Brady Tkachuk and Dzingel also scored for the Senators. Mark Stone added two assists.

Roman Josi scored twice and had an assist, and Craig Smith scored once for Nashville. Ryan Johansen was credited with three assists.

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne, who allowed three goals on 11 shots in the first period, was replaced by Juuse Saros to begin the second period. Saros allowed one goal on 12 shots.

Craig Anderson made 31 saves for Ottawa.

Lajoie scored his seventh goal this season on a power play at 2:25 of the first period. His seemingly harmless wrist shot from the left circle trickled past Rinne. Josi had been penalized for high-sticking.

Tkachuk scored his 10th goal this season — and first in 10 games — at 5:22 of the first, flicking in Stone’s flubbed pass into the crease.

Dzingel fought off Josi on a break up the middle for his 13th goal at 19:48 on Stone’s stretch pass from the Ottawa zone.

Josi scored on a power play at 5:37 of the second period. The defenseman scored from the right circle on a rebound with Justin Falk off for interference.

Lajoie took a tripping penalty nine seconds into the third period, and Smith soon notched his 10th goal this season, shooting through a screen from the right circle at 0:46.

Josi scored his seventh of the season when his shot from the left circle deflected off Dzingel’s stick to tie the game at 6:56 of the third.

Ottawa twice had goals disallowed — one in the first period and another in the second — because the pucks were put in by high sticks.

