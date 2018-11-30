Anderson, Senators blank Rangers

Craig Anderson made 27 saves for his first shutout in nearly a year, Drake Batherson and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators recorded a 3-0 victory over the visiting New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Anderson snapped a personal four-game losing streak and recorded his 41st career regular-season shutout though he was rarely tested.

It was his first shutout since Dec. 16, 2017, against the Montreal Canadiens and his fifth career blanking of the Rangers, tied for his most against any opponent with the Edmonton Oilers.

Duchene recorded his 11th multi-point game of the season by setting up a goal by Batherson in the opening minutes and scoring his 12th goal of the season late in the second.

Magnus Paajarvi scored the other goal as Ottawa recorded its first shutout of the season and won its second straight after allowing 23 goals in a four-game losing streak.

Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves as the Rangers lost for the third time in four games and were blanked for the second time this season.

Ottawa took a 1-0 lead 2:06 into the game, when Duchene’s backhand pass through the slot to Batherson was tipped in over Lundqvist’s glove from the near the crease.

The Senators doubled the lead with 5:25 left in the first when Zack Smith found a cutting Paajarvi going to the net shortly after a neutral-zone turnover by former Senator Mika Zibanejad. Paajarvi finished the play by getting the puck to trickle off Lundqvist’s right shoulder and over his stick.

Ottawa made it 3-0 with three minutes left in the second on a quirky play.

Duchene made a pass to Ryan Dzingel, who fumbled it as the puck went behind the net. However, Ottawa recovered, and Batherson made a slick pass through the crease to a streaking Duchene, who finished it off by flicking the puck into the vacated right side of the net past a sprawling Lundqvist.

—Field Level Media