Giroux, Flyers continue roll with win over Senators

Claude Giroux continued his surge with a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers continued their roll with a 5-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre.

Giroux has 16 points in his last nine games after setting up defenseman Ivan Provorov’s goal 28 seconds into the game and scoring on a breakaway in the third period.

He helped the Flyers gain a point in their 11th straight game (9-0-2) and improve to 25-8-3 in their last 36 games since a 10-game losing streak.

Defenseman Brandon Manning contributed a goal and two assists during a three-goal third period for Philadelphia.

Rookie defenseman Robert Hagg and rookie Nolan Patrick scored Philadelphia’s other goals.

Petr Mrazek made 25 saves in his second appearance for the Flyers since being acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

Mike Hoffman scored a power-play goal while Ryan Dzingel and Matt Duchene tallied late for Ottawa, which traded Derick Brassard to Pittsburgh on Friday. The Senators are 4-6-1 in their last 11 games and may trade Hoffman along with defenseman Erik Karlsson before Monday afternoon’s trade deadline.

Ottawa’s Craig Anderson allowed five goals for the ninth time this season.

Provorov made it 1-0 by getting a cross-ice feed from Giroux in between the circles in the low slot and lifting a wrist shot over Anderson’s right shoulder.

Hagg made his second career goal happen all by himself.

He used his glove to knock down an Ottawa clearing attempt near the neutral zone, then sped past Duchene and Mark Stone and completed the play by snapping a shot over Anderson from the left circle just before defenseman Ben Harpur could defend him.

With 7:46 left, Ottawa made it a one-goal game when Hoffman fired a one-timer over Mrazek’s left pad from above the left circle after getting a pass from Thomas Chabot.

The Senators nearly tied the game with 7:44 left in the second period when Smith jammed in a rebound by Mrazek but when the Flyers challenged, the goal was disallowed because a Senator was off-sides.

Philadelphia sealed its latest win when Giroux deked Anderson and moved from left to right in front of the crease to complete a breakaway 4:15 into the third. Nearly three minutes later, Patrick used his stick to deflect Manning’s shot.

With 11:04 remaining, the Flyers scored a fluky goal when Manning’s long-dump-in caromed off the boards and into the empty net after Anderson went to anticipate the carom behind the net.

--Field Level Media