Voracek's 5-point night sends Flyers past Sens

EditorsNote: rewords fourth graf

Jakub Voracek had two goals and three assists, and Scott Laughton scored two goals as the visiting Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Ottawa Senators 7-4 on Wednesday night.

Sean Couturier, Robert Hagg and Claude Giroux each scored one goal for Philadelphia. Radko Gudas had three assists, and Dale Weise and Shayne Gostisbehere each contributed a pair of helpers.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard made 31 saves in his first start as the Flyers snapped a two-game losing streak. Philadelphia was routed 8-2 at home Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks.

Brady Tkachuk, the No. 4 pick in this year’s draft, scored his first three NHL points (two goals, one assist), and Maxime Lajoie also had two goals and an assist for the Senators, who have dropped two in a row. Chris Tierney had three assists for Ottawa.

Senators goaltender Craig Anderson allowed six goals and stopped 38 shots.

The Senators took an early 1-0 lead at 8:39 of the first period when Tkachuk scored on a power play.

The Flyers equalized at 14:44 on Voracek’s first goal of the season, also on a power play, as he deflected a shot in front of Anderson and into the net.

Tkachuk’s second goal of the game was a nasty wrist shot from the point that whizzed past Pickard at 1:20 of the second for a 2-1 Ottawa lead.

The Flyers quickly equalized at 2 at 3:04 of the middle period when Couturier sent home a rebound for a goal. Gudas took the initial shot, which was saved by Anderson but bounced in front for Couturier to gather and score.

Voracek connected for his second goal at 6:35 for a 3-2 Philadelphia advantage.

In this high-scoring game, the Senators tied it again when Lajoie scored at 11:13 on a power play.

Laughton gave the Flyers the lead again, 4-3, at 15:45.

Philadelphia came out aggressive to open the third period, and after an early power play, Hagg took advantage of a bouncing puck and scored for a 5-3 lead at 4:08.

Giroux extended the edge to 6-3 with a power-play goal at 12:37.

The Senators closed within 6-4 before Laughton added an empty-net goal.

Flyers center Nolan Patrick left in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return.

—Field Level Media