Duchene, Stone fuel Senators' win over Penguins

EditorsNote: Corrected time of Duchene’s finalgoal in last graf

Matt Duchene had two goals and an assist, and Mark Stone scored twice as the host Ottawa Senators topped the reeling Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 on Saturday night.

Brady Tkachuk and Cody Ceci also scored for Ottawa, which won for the third time in four games.

Craig Anderson stopped 31 of 35 Penguins shots.

Kris Letang, Zach Aston-Reese, Matt Cullen and Patric Hornqvist scored for Pittsburgh, which is 1-7-1 in its past nine games.

The Penguins’ Matt Murray gave up three goals on 10 shots before he was replaced by Casey DeSmith at the start of the second period, the third time Murray has been pulled in his past six starts.

DeSmith made 12 saves.

Letang opened the scoring at 11:59 of the first period on a power play. His shot from the center point clanked in off the post.

Tkachuk tied it on a rebound at 14:33 of the first, the 19-year-old’s fifth goal in just his ninth NHL game.

Stone put the Senators ahead for good 2-1 at 17:07 of the first when he deflected a shot from Thomas Chabot past Murray.

At 18:50 of the first, Duchene scored off a give-and-go with Mikkel Boedker to make it 3-1.

Ottawa scored twice within 46 seconds in the second period.

After Pittsburgh’s Olli Maatta turned the puck over, Stone got a shorthanded breakaway and directed the puck around DeSmith’s left skate to make it 4-1 at 16:35.

At 17:21, Ceci took a pass from behind the net by Duchene and beat DeSmith from the right circle to the far side for a 5-1 edge. The assist was Duchene’s 500th career point.

Pittsburgh made a push in the third, with Aston-Reese scoring on a knuckler from the left circle off a Senators defenseman at 2:20, and Cullen chipping a rebound over Anderson at 5:34 to cut it to 5-3.

Duchene struck again, sliding the puck under DeSmith on a breakaway off another Penguins turnover at 9:05, before Hornqvist deflected in a Phil Kessel shot at 16:56 with DeSmith pulled to make it 6-4.

