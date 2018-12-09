Dzingel's OT winner lifts Senators over Penguins

Ryan Dzingel’s power-play goal in overtime Saturday lifted the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 win against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins.

After Pittsburgh was tagged for having too many men on the ice, Mark Stone, from the left circle, found Dzingel on a back-door pass. Dzingel scored on a severe-angle shot along the extended goal line 1:20 into overtime.

Neither team scored in the third period after Ottawa tallied in the first and Pittsburgh in the second.

Thomas Chabot also scored for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Jean-Sebastien Dea scored for the Penguins, who had won two in a row.

Craig Anderson, who has faced more shots than any other NHL goalie, stopped 35 Pittsburgh shots.

Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith, making his fourth straight start, stopped 27 of 29 Senators shots.

Ottawa earlier in the day announced two significant injuries. Leading scorer Matt Duchene will be out for a number of weeks because of a groin problem, and winger Bobby Ryan has a concussion.

Pittsburgh played without winger Patric Hornqvist, who left the team’s game Thursday. He participated in the morning skate but was ruled out because of a lower-body injury.

Chabot opened the scoring at 4:24 of the first period. His shot from the left point sailed past DeSmith’s glove for his eighth goal.

Ottawa thought it had a two-goal lead 11 seconds into the second. Zack Smith, off a two-on-one, got his own rebound and lifted the puck over a sprawled DeSmith, but Pittsburgh challenged and it was ruled on review that Smith had been offside.

Dea, in his first game back with the Penguins, tied it at 3:27 of the second. Picking up the puck in the neutral zone, he zoomed over the blue line, held off defenseman Ben Harpur and roofed a shot past Anderson.

Dea, who was lost to New Jersey through waivers before the season, was reclaimed off waivers by Pittsburgh and then recalled when winger Dominik Simon was placed on injured reserve.

—Field Level Media