Lightning score late in third, early in OT, beat Senators

Yanni Gourde scored 14 seconds into overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning finished off their comeback and defeated the host Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Sunday night.

Gourde’s sixth goal of the season came shortly after teammate Brayden Point forced overtime late in regulation.

Point, who assisted on Gourde’s goal, scored on a power-play with 26.4 seconds left in regulation. The Lightning went on a power play with 1:40 remaining in regulation after Mikkel Boedker was called for slashing.

Until then, it appeared Cody Ceci’s goal with 4:44 remaining in the third period was going to rescue the Senators. Ceci came down the slot alone and took a pass from Chris Tierney to deliver the go-ahead goal.

It was a frustrating finish for Ottawa, which has won only one time in a seven-game stretch (1-4-2). The Senators were drilled 9-2 on Saturday night at Buffalo.

Bobby Ryan and Maxime Lajoie scored first-period power-play goals for the Senators, who led for more than 38 minutes of game time before the Lightning tied the score the first time.

Cedric Paquette and Mathieu Joseph also scored for Tampa Bay, with Joseph picking up his first career goal. Ryan McDonagh had three assists, including one on the winner.

Senators goalie Craig Anderson made 41 saves.

Tampa Bay goalie Louis Domingue stopped 22 shots. Domingue was in his 100th career NHL game, though in only his fourth appearance of the season.

Paquette’s goal came 38 seconds into the second period.

Joseph’s goal pulled the Lightning even just 3:04 into the third period. The 21-year-old was playing in his 14th NHL game. Joseph was set up by a pass from Anthony Cirelli.

Tampa Bay produced 11 of the first 12 shots in the third period, but Anderson was up to the task.

The Lightning, which was coming off a 4-1 victory a night earlier at Montreal, is 3-2 since the end of a six-game points streak.

—Field Level Media