Josh Norris' OT goal lifts Senators past Maple Leafs

EditorsNote: 7th graf, Zaitsev goal not on power play; 8th graf, add Pinto’s first name

Josh Norris scored nine seconds into overtime and the Ottawa Senators defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Wednesday night.

After the Maple Leafs had tied the game late in the third period, the Senators struck quickly in overtime when Brady Tkachuk set up Norris for his 17th goal of the season.

Nikita Zaitsev, Connor Brown and Parker Kelly also scored for the Senators (23-28-5, 51 points), who completed their season and are not in the playoffs.

Jake Muzzin had a goal and an assist for Toronto (35-13-7, 77 points). John Tavares and Auston Matthews added goals for the Maple Leafs, who have one game left in the regular season and are first in the North Division.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen, who had been out with a lower-body injury, started his first game for the Maple Leafs since March 19. He made 24 saves.

Ottawa goaltender Filip Gustavsson stopped 30 shots.

Ottawa took the lead at 18:52 of the first period. Zaitsev’s screened slap shot from the right point went in off the goal post. It was the fourth goal of the season by the former Maple Leafs defenseman.

Muzzin tied the game at 6:01 of the second period on a power play. Joe Thornton’s pass set up Muzzin in the high slot for his fourth goal this season. Shane Pinto was off for tripping.

Brown scored a short-handed goal at 9:07 of the second to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead. The former Maple Leaf had his first attempt foiled by Andersen, but came back from the side of the net to push in a rebound for his 21st goal of the season.

With a delayed penalty being called against Toronto, Kelly’s 16-foot wrist shot squeezed past Andersen at 12:12 of the second. It was Kelly’s first NHL goal.

Tavares scored his 19th goal of the season at 16:29 of the second on Nylander’s backhand pass from behind the net.

Matthews scored his 41st goal of the season from the slot at 17:20 of the third period to tie the game.

--Field Level Media