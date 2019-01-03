Pettersson's 3 goals do trick as Canucks beat Sens in OT

EditorsNote: update 2: changes to “ninth win” in 3rd graf; changes to “and an assist” in 4th graf; changes to “41 saves” in 6th graf

Elias Pettersson scored three goals, including the overtime winner, as the visiting Vancouver Canucks edged the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Pettersson completed his first career hat trick at 1:38 of the extra session as he converted a pass from Brock Boeser. A 20-year-old Swedish rookie, Pettersson now has 11 multi-point games.

The Canucks posted their ninth win in 13 games, while the struggling Senators suffered their sixth straight loss (0-5-1).

Sven Baertschi recorded a goal and an assist, while Alex Edler collected three assists, and Boeser provided a pair.

Matt Duchene, Christian Wolanin and Mark Stone tallied for the Senators, who were outshot 45-33 but rallied from a 3-1, third-period deficit.

Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves as he posted his ninth win in 10 games. Ottawa rookie netminder Marcus Hogberg recorded 41 saves in only his third NHL game.

The Canucks scored on two of five power plays while the Senators were good on 1 of 3.

Baertschi opened the scoring on a power play at 8:48 of the second period as he put in a rebound after deflecting Edler’s slap shot into Hogberg.

Duchene created a 1-1 tie less than four minutes later, putting in Bobby Ryan’s rebound as the Senators converted on a power play.

Pettersson gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead at 15:26 of the middle frame as he put in a wrist shot to culminate a three-way scoring play that involved Boeser and Edler.

Pettersson’s second goal on a one-timer off a pass from Edler came during a power play, putting the Canucks ahead 3-1 five minutes into the third period. However, the Senators pulled back within a goal on Wolanin’s unassisted power-play marker at 10:51 of the final frame.

Then Stone forced overtime as he converted a pass from Ryan Dzingel with 50 seconds left in regulation and Hogberg pulled in favor of an extra attacker.

Ironically, Vancouver’s and Ottawa’s backup goaltenders switched teams earlier in the day as they were included in a multi-player trade involving fringe players.

As a result, Anders Nilsson sat on the Ottawa bench after playing in Vancouver’s previous game, a 4-0 loss in New Jersey, on Monday. And Mike McKenna sported Canucks colors as he sat on their bench after walking over from the Senators dressing room earlier in the day while carrying a garbage bag with his belongings.

McKenna, a 35-year-old St. Louis native, has logged just 34 NHL career games. However, he has now donned the jerseys of 21 different pro teams in three leagues.

—Field Level Media