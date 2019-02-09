Stone scores twice as Senators handle Jets

Mark Stone scored twice and Anders Nilsson made 44 saves as the Ottawa Senators earned a 5-2 win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon.

Stone opened the scoring 2:57 into the game, and then added a power play goal at 9:50 of the second period. The multi-goal performance gives Stone 25 goals, just one behind just single-season career high.

After allowing 53 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, the Jets came out flat for the second consecutive game. Multiple turnovers in the opening minutes gave the Senators the early advantage, including a Rudolfs Balcers takeaway that set up Stone’s first goal.

Ryan Dzingel extended Ottawa’s lead at 12:21 of the first period, ringing a shot off the post and into the net for his 21st goal of the season.

Matt Duchene marked his 700th NHL game with both an assist and a goal, getting the final touch on a scramble in front of Winnipeg’s net 12:39 into the second period. The center now has 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in last 13 games.

Zack Smith notched Ottawa’s final goal, snapping a 22-game scoring drought for the veteran forward.

Nilsson followed up a 45-save shutout over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday with another strong outing on Saturday. Nilsson won for the sixth time in his last eight starts, and now has a 2.21 goals against average and .937 save percentage over 10 games since joining the Senators.

Bryan Little and Brendan Lemieux scored for the Jets. Josh Morrissey was back in the lineup after missing Thursday’s game due to a lower-body injury.

The Jets won’t have much time to dwell on their loss, as they are back in action on Sunday afternoon in Buffalo to face the Sabres. Winnipeg is on a three-game winless streak and is 2-6-0 in its last eight road games.

Ottawa hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, with the Senators looking for their third three-game winning streak of the season.

