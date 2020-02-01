Ovechkin surpasses Messier as Capitals beat Senators

EditorsNote: Adds stat at end of 5th graf

Jan 31, 2020; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) shoots the puck with Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (72) defending in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Ovechkin scored twice to reach 695 goals for his career and move into eighth on the NHL’s all-time list, as the visiting Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators for an eighth consecutive time, 5-3, on Friday night.

Ovechkin drew even with Mark Messier for eighth place via a three-on-one with 9:33 left in the second period to give the NHL-leading Capitals a 3-1 lead. He took sole possession of the eighth spot with his 37th of the season and 11th goal in five games with a late empty-netter.

T.J. Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Carl Hagelin also scored as Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves to win his 10th straight start — and 11th consecutive decision — for Washington, which is 8-3-0 in 2020.

The Capitals have outscored Ottawa 38-16 during that eight-winning streak amid a 15-1-1 stretch in this series.

Chris Tierney, Thomas Chabot and Artem Anisimov scored for the Senators, who entered on a 2-0-1 stretch. Marcus Hogberg stopped 32 shots as Ottawa fell to 2-4-5 at home since Dec. 21.

It was 4:10 into the game that Washington opened the scoring. A slap-pass by star defenseman John Carlson was deflected in by Oshie for his 19th. Kuznetsov put the Capitals up 2-0 with 8:38 left in the opening period by working the puck barely past Hogberg for his first goal in 10 games.

Washington outshot the Senators 16-5 in the first. However, Ottawa made 2-1 at 7:15 into the second while short-handed. Tierney took advantage of a Capitals turnover, and slapped in a cross-crease pass from Dylan DeMelo for the Senators’ league-leading 12th short-handed goal.

The Capitals looked to be in control when Ovechkin scored in the second. However, 1:04 later, Chabot blasted a shot from the middle of the zone and by a seemingly stunned Samsonov to make it 3-2.

Washington, went up 4-2 with a short-handed goal of its own 3:07 into the third. Off a Lars Eller interception, Hagelin beat Hogberg on a mini breakaway. Ottawa, though, again got within one as Anisimov scored on the power play less than two minutes later to trail 4-3.

Ovechkin iced the game with his 31st career goal in 48 games versus Ottawa.

—Field Level Media