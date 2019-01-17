Couturier's first hat trick leads Flyers past Bruins

Sean Couturier scored three goals to carry the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Wednesday.

It was the first career hat trick for Couturier.

Oskar Lindblom scored one goal and added an assist, and Claude Giroux contributed two assists for the Flyers, who won their second in a row. Ivan Provorov also had two assists.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart was tremendous with a career-high 39 saves.

Peter Cehlarik scored twice while David Pastrnak also tallied, but the Bruins couldn’t hold an early 2-0 lead. Brad Marchand had two assists.

Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak made 15 saves.

Pastrnak put the Bruins ahead 1-0 at 4:39 of the first period with his 27th goal of the season. It was his league-leading 13th power-play goal.

Cehlarik gave the Bruins a 2-0 advantage at 9:12 with his first goal of the season.

The Flyers didn’t wilt and got within 2-1 when Lindblom scored at 12:44 for his fifth goal.

Couturier tied the game at 2 when he redirected Jakub Voracek’s shot for his 17th goal of the season at 5:32 of the second period. Not long after, Couturier recorded his 18th goal on the power play for a 3-2 lead at 6:47.

Boston’s Brandon Carlo skated in and took a strong wrist shot with 4:28 remaining in the second, but Hart slid over and made the pad save.

The Bruins then received a five-minute power play when Philadelphia’s Jori Lehtera slammed Ryan Donato awkwardly into the boards with 3:12 left. Donato went back to the locker room to be evaluated further, and he did return in the third period. Philadelphia was able to kill off the power play and maintained the one-goal lead.

The Bruins went on the power play again at 12:00 of the third when Scott Laughton was whistled for hooking. Yet the Flyers were able to kill off the power play again.

Couturier cemented the hat trick at 15:53 with his 19th goal this season for a 4-2 lead.

Cehlarik got the Bruins within 4-3 at 18:54.

—Field Level Media