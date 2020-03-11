Rask, Bruins snap Flyers winning streak

Matt Grzelcyk and Patrice Bergeron scored goals to lift the visiting Boston Bruins past the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Tuesday.

Mar 10, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) makes a save against the Boston Bruins during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask made 36 saves for his 50th career shutout and helped snap the Flyers’ nine-game winning streak.

The Bruins improved to 44-14-12 for a league-best 100 points. The Bruins also pushed their road mark to 22-10-3.

The Flyers (41-21-7, 89 points) had scored at least three goals in 14 straight before being shut out. Philadelphia remains 25-6-4 at home.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 27 shots and dropped to 20-3-2 at home.

Philadelphia’s Travis Konecny had a terrific scoring chance on the power play at 7:05 of the first period, but Rask made a strong glove save to keep the game scoreless.

David Pastrnak ripped a slap shot with time winding down, but Hart was able to turn it aside as the period ended without a goal.

The Flyers controlled the offensive pace in the opening minutes of the second period. Ivan Provorov and Kevin Hayes each fired slap shots on goal.

Pastrnak continued buzzing offensively and had several more chances, albeit unsuccessfully, midway through the period.

On Philadelphia’s third power play, Hayes almost scored twice from point-blank range. But when it expired, about four minutes remained in the second.

The Bruins jumped ahead 1-0 when Grzelcyk scored on the power play at 18:39 of the second. His shot from the point eluded Hart.

Brad Marchand nearly extended the lead in the opening 14 seconds of the third period before Hart slid across the crease to deny the goal. Then at 8:41, Hart snared another big shot by Pastrnak.

Provorov received a pass right in front and had his shot kicked aside by Rask’s pad at 13:35.

The Bruins moved ahead 2-0 at 14:40 when Bergeron’s 31st goal appeared to deflect off Travis Sanheim and into the net.

Hart was pulled for an extra skater with 2:41 remaining. Claude Giroux had one shot saved by Rask and Jake Voracek clanged a shot off the post.

