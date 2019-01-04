Teravainen helps Canes hold off reeling Flyers

Teuvo Teravainen had two goals and an assist, and Dougie Hamilton and Sebastian Aho had each two points as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes held off the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Thursday.

Hamilton, Justin Williams and Warren Foegele scored one goal each, and Aho recorded two assists for the Hurricanes, who won their second game in a row and evened their record at .500 (17-17-5). Carolina improved to 13-0-2 when leading after two periods.

Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek, who was playing in his 200th career NHL game, stopped 33 shots.

Wayne Simmonds, Sean Couturier and James van Riemsdyk each scored in the third period for the reeling Flyers, who cut the deficit to 4-3 before dropping their fifth straight game. Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek had two assists apiece.

Flyers goaltender Michal Neuvirth made 23 saves as Philadelphia fell to 7-9-2 at home.

The Hurricanes led 13-8 in shots on goal for the first period, but neither team found the net. Scoring in the opening 20 minutes has been a problem for the Flyers, who have the fifth-fewest first-period goals in the league.

Hamilton gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 1:56 of the second period with his fourth goal, ending a streak of 21 straight games without scoring.

Following the second penalty of the game by Simmonds, the Hurricanes quickly took advantage. They went ahead 2-0 when Williams scored on the power play at 3:04. Hamilton and Williams scored on consecutive shots.

The Flyers picked up two power plays soon after but were unable to score.

Carolina took a commanding 3-0 lead with a power-play goal by Teravainen at 17:20.

The Flyers came out aggressive with a number of scoring chances to open the third, but the Hurricanes came back and pushed ahead 4-0 when Foegele scored at 5:01.

Simmonds finally got the Flyers on the board with a power-play goal at 6:17.

Couturier tipped in a goal at 7:23 to close Philadelphia within 4-2. Then van Riemsdyk connected on the power play at 10:58 to cut the lead to 4-3.

Teravainen put the game away with the fifth goal for Carolina at 15:13.

—Field Level Media