Blue Jackets edge Flyers for third straight win

The line of Pierre-Luc Dubois, Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin combined for eight points to lead the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

After Phil Varone scored 7:40 into the second period to give Philadelphia the lead, the Blue Jackets responded with three goals before the period was out. Two of those came from Atkinson, who now has a team-leading 22 goals this season.

Panarin recorded a goal and two assists, with his score wrapping up the Blue Jackets’ second-period flurry at 19:24. Dubois won a faceoff in Philadelphia’s end and immediately passed to Panarin, who snapped a quick shot past Carter Hart.

Panarin’s goal ended up being the game-winner, as James van Riemsdyk scored 18:50 into the third period to give the Flyers some late hope.

Dubois recorded the first three-assist game of his NHL career, also matching a career high for points in a game.

Zach Werenski opened the scoring 15:05 into the first period. A Flyers turnover in their own end led to a Columbus passing play, with Dubois and Panarin finding Werenski for the defenseman’s sixth goal of the season.

Sean Couturier scored a power-play goal with just 23 seconds remaining in the first period, giving Philadelphia some rare success with the extra attacker. The Flyers had been scoreless on their previous 16 power-play chances, and they have the fewest man-advantage goals of any team this season.

Varone’s goal was his first NHL score since Jan. 16, 2016, when the center was a member of the Buffalo Sabres.

Columbus has now won three games in a row, and is 4-0-1 in its last five outings.

The Flyers lost for the first time under interim coach Scott Gordon, and with Hart in the lineup. Philadelphia had won its previous two games since the twin changes in net and behind the bench.

The Blue Jackets have won all three games with the Flyers this season. The two Metropolitan Division rivals meet once more, on Feb. 28 in Columbus.

—Field Level Media