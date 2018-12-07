Jones' OT goal lifts Blue Jackets past Flyers

Seth Jones scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets past the host Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Thursday.

Brandon Dubinsky had a goal and an assist and Boone Jenner added a goal for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Artemi Panarin contributed two assists.

Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots.

Travis Sanheim scored two goals while Claude Giroux added a goal and an assist for the Flyers. Travis Konecny had two assists but the Flyers fell to 5-7-2 at home, the only team in the Eastern Conference to have a losing record on home ice.

Flyers goaltender Anthony Stolarz made 26 saves.

The Flyers got on the board at 5:58 of the first period when Giroux scored his 10th goal of the season on a nasty wrist shot.

But the Blue Jackets responded with the next two goals to take a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period.

Jones scored at 7:06 to equalize at 1 and Dubinsky gave Columbus a one-goal advantage when he connected at 18:08. Jones extended his point-scoring streak to five games.

The Flyers stayed within one goal by killing off five consecutive power plays through the first two periods.

Columbus led 25-11 in shots on goal through two periods.

The Flyers began the third on a power play and nearly tied the game just 57 seconds in. Wayne Simmonds had a solid chance with a rebound in front but Bobrovsky made a sprawling save to maintain Columbus’ one-goal lead.

The Blue Jackets capitalized and went on to take a 3-1 advantage when Jenner scored at 5:15 of the third. The shot appeared to be deflected but the goal was awarded to Jenner.

Philadelphia didn’t wilt and got within 3-2 when Sanheim notched his first goal of the season with a nifty backhand at 12:24. Sanheim then tied the game at 3 with his second goal at 14:29.

Jones scored 10 seconds into overtime to secure the win for Columbus.

