Brodie's overtime tally lifts Flames over Flyers

T.J. Brodie scored at 1:59 of overtime as the Calgary Flames rallied to defeat the host Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 Saturday afternoon.

Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-1-0 on their four-game trip. David Rittich, who missed the previous two games with a lower-body injury, made 32 saves.

Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who lost their sixth in a row (0-4-2). Rookie Carter Hart made 29 saves.

The winning play started deep in the Calgary zone. Philadelphia’s Jordan Weal tried to make a pass back to the point but it was intercepted by Tkachuk, starting a two-on-one break with Brodie. Tkachuk skated the puck into the Flyers’ end of the rink and feathered a pass to Brodie, who tipped the puck past Hart.

The Flames forced overtime on Tkachuk’s goal with 4:17 remaining in regulation. Tkachuk started a rush from center ice, passing the puck to Sam Bennett on the left wing. Tkachuk skated to the top of the faceoff circle, took a return pass from Bennett and blasted a slap shot past Hart.

The Flyers had taken a 2-1 lead on Konecny’s unassisted goal at 5:57 of the third. Rittich came out of his net to play the puck and Konecny intercepted the clearance near the blue line and fired into an empty net.

The Flyers opened the scoring at 12:10 of the first period. Sanheim and Weal skated in on a two-on-one break, with Sanheim’s crossing pass deflecting off the skate of Brodie and over Rittich’s right shoulder.

The Flames tied it as Gaudreau took a pass from Sean Monahan and blistered a one-timer from the right faceoff circle past Hart at 8:51 of the second.

Mark McKenna dressed as the Flyers’ backup goalie a day after being claimed off waivers from Vancouver. The Flyers have already used six goaltenders this season, one shy of the NHL record set by the 1989-90 Quebec Nordiques and matched by the 2002-03 St. Louis Blues and the 2007-08 Los Angeles Kings.

