Couturier helps Flyers blank Blackhawks

Sean Couturier had two goals and an assist, and the Philadelphia Flyers cruised to a 4-0 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon.

Claude Giroux had a goal and two assists for Philadelphia, which won its third straight game. Nolan Patrick also scored.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott stopped all 33 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season and the 38th shutout of his career. The 33-year-old journeyman improved to 6-5-0 on the season.

Patrick Kane, Brent Seabrook and Henri Jokiharju each had four shots on goal to lead the Blackhawks, who were shut out for the second time this season. Chicago lost its second straight game since firing longtime coach Joel Quenneville and replacing him with Jeremy Colliton.

The Flyers won their 15th consecutive regular-season game on their home ice against the Blackhawks. Chicago has not won a regular-season game in Philadelphia since Nov. 9, 1996.

Philadelphia opened the scoring with 5:04 to go in the first period. Giroux handled the puck in front of the net and turned to his backhand to beat Crawford for his seventh goal of the season.

The Flyers increased their lead to 2-0 midway through the second period. Couturier won a battle for the puck in the neutral zone and sprinted toward the net on a breakaway with Blackhawks forward Chris Kunitz trailing close behind. Couturier swept in a forehand shot.

Another goal by Couturier put Philadelphia on top 3-0 early in the third period. He crashed the net from the left side of the ice and lifted a wrist shot over Crawford’s blocker for his second goal of the game and seventh of the season.

Couturier pulled into a three-way tie for the team lead in goals, joining Giroux and Wayne Simmonds.

Patrick finished the scoring with an empty-net goal with 1:01 left in the third period. It was his fifth goal of the season.

Chicago played without injured forwards Marcus Kruger (left leg) and Brandon Saad (right arm). To fill their void, Brandon Manning and Luke Johnson returned to the lineup.

