Hayes, Flyers outscore Avalanche

Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee scored two goals apiece to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Saturday.

Feb 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) celebrates his goal with center Claude Giroux (28) and left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Niskanen had a goal and an assist, Scott Laughton also scored and Sean Couturier recorded three assists for the Flyers, who improved to 18-4-4 at home. Hayes also had an assist. Flyers goaltender Alex Lyon made 28 saves.

Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist, while Valeri Nichushkin and Mikko Rantanen each scored once for the Avalanche, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Nikita Zadorov had two assists, and Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer stopped 22 shots.

The Flyers went ahead 1-0 at 13:45 of the first period when Matt Niskanen’s shot deflected off Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard and into the net.

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon was whistled for a double minor for high sticking Niskanen at 16:54. And with 5.2 seconds left in the period, Hayes tipped in James van Riemsdyk’s pass for a 2-0 advantage.

Nichushkin brought the Avalanche within 2-1 at 2:01 of the second when he tipped Zadorov’s wrist shot from the point past Lyon.

It didn’t take long for the Flyers to extend their lead to two goals at 3-1, as Farabee scored at 3:05, one-timing a cross-ice feed from Couturier.

But the high-flying Colorado offense struck quickly, trimming the deficit to 3-2 thanks to a power-play goal from Rantanen. Off a feed from Nazem Kadri, his shot went over Lyon’s shoulder and into the back of the net at 4:16.

Philippe Myers was slashed by Girard on a shot as the second period concluded, and the Flyers were awarded a power play to open the third. The Avalanche killed off the penalty and remained within one goal.

Following a Colorado turnover, Couturier found Farabee for his second goal of the game and a 4-2 lead at 7:32 of the third.

The Avalanche didn’t wilt and cut the advantage to 4-3 at 9:09 on a goal by Burakovsky while the referee had his hand up for a delayed penalty.

Hayes added a short-handed goal at 16:33 on a two-on-one, and Laughton sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 44.3 seconds remaining.

—Field Level Media