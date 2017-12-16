Preview: Stars at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have put a horrid stretch behind them and seek their sixth consecutive victory when they host the Dallas Stars on Saturday. Philadelphia endured a 10-game slide (0-5-5) before beginning its winning streak, which it has extended by capturing the first two contests of its five-game homestand.

The Flyers have allowed fewer than three goals in each game during their run, including Thursday’s 2-1 triumph over Buffalo. Dallas is wrapping up a six-day, four-game road trip on which it is 2-1-0 after suffering a 5-2 loss at New Jersey on Friday. Martin Hanzal and Alexander Radulov each scored for the Stars, who had won five of their previous six away from home. Tyler Seguin notched an assist for just his second point in six contests and is tied with captain Jamie Benn for the team lead with 29.

7 p.m. ET

ABOUT THE STARS (18-14-1): Radulov dodged a bullet as he remained in the lineup after suffering a lower-body injury in Wednesday’s victory over the New York Islanders. Dallas also got back Antoine Roussel, who had missed two contests with an elbow injury after landing on the scoresheet in three of his previous four games. Hanzal’s goal on Friday was just his second of the season and first since Oct. 10.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (13-11-7): Travis Sanheim had a memorable game on Thursday as the 21-year-old defenseman scored his first goal in the NHL to end an eight-game point drought. Michael Raffl notched an assist against Buffalo, giving him three goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. Wayne Simmonds failed to land on the scoresheet, however, ending his point run at four contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Flyers have posted five straight regulation wins for the first time since a six-game streak from Oct. 26-Nov. 11, 2010.

2. Dallas’ Ken Hitchcock needs one victory to join Scotty Bowman (1,244) and Joel Quenneville (867) as the only coaches in NHL history with 800 wins.

3. Philadelphia C Claude Giroux’s streak of three straight two-point performances ended Thursday as he was shut down by Buffalo.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Flyers 1