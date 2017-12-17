Gostisbehere's two goals carry Flyers past Stars

PHILADELPHIA -- Shayne Gostisbehere scored two power-play goals, including the winner 3:50 into overtime, to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Jakub Voracek picked up assists on both of Gostisbehere’s goals and goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 26 shots to give the Flyers (14-11-7) their sixth straight victory after a 10-game losing streak.

Gemel Smith scored the only goal for the Stars (18-14-2), who have lost five of their last seven games (2-4-1).

Ben Bishop stopped 28 shots in the loss to fall to 13-9-1. Bishop has lost three straight games but was sharp between the pipes.

Gostisbehere’s game-winner came after Alexander Radulov took a hooking penalty against Valtteri Filppula with 1:32 remaining in overtime.

In a mad scramble in the crease, Bishop lost his stick and tried grabbing the stick of Wayne Simmonds. Simmonds did not relent and leaped in the air to screen Bishop, who did not see Gostisbehere’s blast from the left circle.

The loss delayed Ken Hitchcock’s pursuit of his 800th win. He now has a record of 799-488-113 with 88 ties. Only Scotty Bowman (1,244) and Joel Quenneville (867) have won more games.

The teams entered the third period in a 1-1 tie and, despite two power play by the Flyers in the third period, the Stars had the best chances in the third period.

At the 3-minute mark, right winger Tyler Pitlick fired a shot off the right shoulder of Elliott. Five minutes later, Pitlick missed the net on a breakaway.

Coming off a 5-2 loss in New Jersey 24 hours earlier, the Stars came out feisty. Captain Jamie Benn set the tone by roughing it up with Flyers captain Claude Giroux on the opening shift, which ended with both left wingers in the box with roughing minors.

The Stars controlled play through much of the first period and took a 1-0 lead at 7:13 on Smith’s third goal of the season and first since Nov. 24. Fourth-line left winger Remi Elie used a burst of speed to beat Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim to a loose puck and fed Smith, who beat Elliott from the right circle.

Philadelphia answered midway through the second period with a power-play goal by Gostisbehere. The Flyers pressured the Stars throughout the man-advantage and broke through when an errant shot by Jakub Voracek caromed to Gostisbehere, who scored as he was falling to the ice.

The goal was the fifth of the season for Gostisbehere and his third on the power play. It was also the Flyers’ first power-play goal in three games.

Bishop kept Dallas in the game by giving Voracek and Travis Konecny little room to score on two second-period breakaways. Both Philadelphia forwards shot wide after trying to deke Bishop.

The Stars’ struggles on the man-advantage continued. They are now 2 of 40 in their last 14 games.

NOTES: Stars D Marc Methot, sidelined since Nov. 6 with knee surgery, missed his 19th straight game. He is skating with the team and is expected to return to the lineup before Christmas. With Martin Hanzal (hamstring) and Antoine Roussel (elbow) back in the lineup, the Stars assigned C/LW Jason Dickinson to the AHL Texas Stars. ... Twenty-two of the Flyers’ first 32 games have been against teams in the Western Conference. They have played against just four teams in their own Metropolitan Division. That trend continues Monday when former Flyers coach John Stevens brings his Los Angeles Kings to Philadelphia. The Flyers conclude their five-game homestand on Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings.