Preview: Red Wings at Flyers

The Detroit Red Wings have bounced back well since beginning the month with a 10-1 loss in Montreal and look to extend their point streak to five contests when they continue their four-game road trip Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Detroit enjoyed a 2-1-2 homestand after being trounced by the Canadiens on Dec. 2 and kicked off its trek with Tuesday’s 6-3 triumph over the New York Islanders.

Captain Henrik Zetterberg and Dylan Larkin each recorded three assists as the Red Wings scored the final four goals to end a three-game slide on the road (0-2-1) and improve to 2-0-2 in their last four overall contests. Philadelphia also had been streaking since a 10-game skid (0-5-5), winning six in a row before dropping a 4-1 decision to Los Angeles on Monday. Jakub Voracek scored the lone goal to increase his team-leading point total to 41 as the Flyers fell to 3-1-0 on their five-game homestand. The 28-year-old Czech, who began Tuesday as the league leader in assists with 33, has collected 11 points over his last seven contests and has not been kept off the scoresheet in back-to-back games since Nov. 11 and 14 - both times by Minnesota.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (13-13-7): Trevor Daley has scored the winning goal in each of Detroit’s last two contests after failing to tally in his first 29 games this season. The 34-year-old defenseman enters Wednesday with a four-game point streak (two goals, two assists), which has followed a 22-game drought. Zetterberg has scored one goal and set up six others during his four-game point streak and is four assists shy of 600 for his career.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (14-12-7): Philadelphia hopes to have Claude Giroux in the lineup against Detroit as the captain missed the final 4 minutes, 43 seconds of Monday’s loss after receiving a push from behind that caused him to fall and slide into a member of the Kings, who proceeded to fall on him. The 29-year-old Giroux notched an assist in the game, giving him eight points (two goals) over his last six contests. Brian Elliott, who has made eight consecutive starts, was named the NHL’s Third and Second Star, respectively, for the last two weeks.

OVERTIME

1. Voracek’s goal on Monday ended his 10-game drought and put him within two of his ninth straight season in double digits.

2. Detroit RW Anthony Mantha netted his team-leading 13th goal on Tuesday after being kept off the scoresheet for six contests.

3. Philadelphia has given the opposition fewer than three power-play opportunities in eight straight contests and is 12-for-13 on the penalty kill in that span.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Red Wings 2