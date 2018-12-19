Hart, Gordon win debuts as Flyers edge Wings

James van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere each had a goal and an assist to carry the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday.

Radko Gudas added a goal for the Flyers, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, one of the most highly touted prospects in the organization, made his professional debut with 20 saves. Hart became the Flyers’ sixth different starting goaltender through the first 32 games to set a league record.

It was the first game for the struggling Flyers since the dismissal of head coach Dave Hakstol. Scott Gordon was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Dennis Cholowski and Jacob de la Rose each scored one goal for the Red Wings.

Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier received the start and made 30 saves after Jimmy Howard appeared to get injured during warmups. Howard had been 10-7-4 this season.

The Flyers got on the board first when van Riemsdyk scored at 18:33 of the first period on a redirection in front.

Bernier kept Detroit within one goal as he made 10 saves in the opening 20 minutes.

Cholowski tied the game at 1 on the power play at 4:12 of the second.

Gudas later gave the Flyers a 2-1 advantage when he ripped a slap shot past Bernier at 8:52. The Red Wings challenged the goal for interference but were denied.

When Gostisbehere connected at 15:17 of the second, the Flyers opened a two-goal edge. Michael Raffl skated in and sent a crisp pass to Gostisbehere, who converted for what would be the winning goal.

The Red Wings got within 3-2 at 2:00 of the third when de la Rose scored his second goal of the season.

The game remained tight the rest of the way, and Detroit pulled Bernier with slightly less than two minutes remaining. But it was unable to capitalize, and the Flyers held on for the victory.

—Field Level Media