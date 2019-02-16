Flyers beat Red Wings in OT after blowing big lead

Travis Konecny scored his second goal of the game 1:27 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers pulled out a 6-5 win over the visiting Detroit Red Wings after giving away a four-goal, third-period lead on Saturday.

Feb 16, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (53) celebrates his goal during the 1st period of the game against the Detroit Red Wings at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Patrick had a goal and two assists for Philadelphia, which led 5-1 early in the third. Shayne Gostisbehere, Scott Laughton and Jakub Voracek also scored for the Flyers.

Anthony Mantha scored twice for Detroit, including the tying goal in the closing seconds of regulation. Gustav Nyquist, Tyler Bertuzzi and Thomas Vanek had the other goals for the Red Wings.

Mantha tied the game with seven seconds remaining when he redirected a Mike Green pass over goaltender Carter Hart’s left shoulder.

Konecny saved the Flyers from total embarrassment when he collected his own rebound, circled the net and beat goaltender Jonathan Bernier for the OT winner.

The first period ended in a 1-1 tie.

Shayne Gostisbehere scored his sixth goal on a shot from the left circle that beat Jimmy Howard through the five-hole at the 4:34 mark.

Nyquist scored his 15th goal at 14:07 when he redirected a Tyler Bertuzzi shot.

Konecky scored on a power play with a shot from the right point than beat a screened Howard at 2:59 of the second period to put the Flyers back head.

Laughton made it 3-1 at the 4:02 mark. During a Detroit line change, the Flyers wound up with a 4-on-2 break. Patrick fed Laughton for a one-timer, giving him eight goals this season.

Voracek scored in the first minute of the third period when he banged in a rebound off an Oskar Lindblom shot.

Less than a minute later, Patrick knocked in his own rebound past Howard, who was then pulled in favor of Bernier. Andrew MacDonald and Wayne Simmonds also collected assists, giving Philadelphia a 5-1 lead.

Detroit then mounted its comeback. Bertuzzi scored his 14th goal of the season at the 2:39 mark off a Dylan Larkin feed. Vanek tallied less than a minute later, skating in along the left side and firing a wrist shot past Hart.

When Mantha deflected in a Danny DeKeyser shot at the 8:36 mark, the Wings were down just one goal.

