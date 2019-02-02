Patrick's OT goal lifts Flyers over Oilers

Feb 2, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts with team mates after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Patrick scored 2:01 into overtime as the host Philadelphia Flyers pushed their season-high winning streak to seven games with a 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon.

Patrick redeemed himself after missing an open net in the waning moments of the third period by wristing a shot under the crossbar in overtime to send Philadelphia to its second straight overtime win. The Flyers posted a 3-2 overtime victory over Boston on Thursday.

Sean Couturier, captain Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny and Wayne Simmonds each scored a power-play goal for Philadelphia, which has tallied six times with the man advantage in the last two contests. Carter Hart, who was honored as the NHL Rookie of the Month for January, made 40 saves to extend his personal winning streak to six games.

Captain Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian each collected a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who dropped their fourth straight game (0-3-1) in their return from the All-Star break. Ty Rattie scored to end a 21-game goal drought, defenseman Adam Larsson also tallied and Cam Talbot turned aside 34 shots for Edmonton.

Kassian took advantage of defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere’s turnover and beat Hart on a breakaway for a short-handed goal to give the Oilers a 4-2 lead at 4:07 of the third period. Konecny converted from the doorstep just 27 seconds later and Simmonds knotted it up 6 1/2 minutes later by cleaning up a loose puck from in front of the net.

McDavid used a brilliant individual effort to score his team-leading 30th goal and give the Oilers a 2-1 advantage with 2:27 left in the first period. The two-time reigning Art Ross Trophy winner pushed the puck ahead in the neutral zone and fended off a trio of Flyers before wiring a shot under the crossbar.

Larsson wristed a shot from the left faceoff dot that sailed over Hart’s right shoulder to stretch Edmonton’s lead to 3-1 at 8:19 of the second period. Larsson’s goal was his second of the season — with both coming against Philadelphia — while McDavid notched an assist to secure his 22nd multi-point performance of 2018-19.

After setting up a tic-tac-toe sequence on the game’s first goal, Giroux wired a shot from above the right circle that sailed inside the near post to trim Philadelphia’s deficit to 3-2 with 3:06 remaining in the second period.

