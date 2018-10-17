Flyers beat Panthers in shootout on offensive night

Philadelphia backup goaltender Cal Pickard stopped Frank Vatrano’s shot in a shootout to preserve a 6-5 Flyers victory over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

Jake Voracek and Jordan Weal scored for the Flyers in the shootout.

Wayne Simmonds and Claude Giroux each scored two goals and Weal added a goal for the Flyers.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott allowed four goals on 23 shots and was lifted with a 5-4 lead in favor of Pickard.

Aleksander Barkov and Vatrano each scored two goals while Evgenii Dadonov had one goal for the Panthers, who have dropped three in a row.

Jared McCann and Keith Yandle had two assists each.

Panthers goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 21 saves in regulation and overtime.

The Panthers got on the board initially when Vatrano’s slap shot eluded Elliott at 17:58 of the first period.

Philadelphia tied it at 1 when Simmonds recorded his fourth goal of the season at 1:18 of the second. Weal then put the Flyers ahead 2-1 at 5:54. At 8:50, Giroux broke free in front and sent a wrist shot past Hutchinson for a 3-1 advantage.

Florida didn’t wilt and got within 3-2 when Vatrano notched his second goal of the game at 12:31. The puck caromed out in front and Vatrano found himself wide open to score a relatively easy goal.

Simmonds later took a crisp pass from Scott Laughton and increased the Flyers’ lead to 4-2 at 15:29. Simmonds registered a two-goal performance for the second time this season.

The Flyers scored their fifth goal in the second period alone when Giroux connected for his second of the game and a 5-2 advantage at 17:03.

Barkov’s power play goal at 17:31 closed the Panthers within 5-3 and was the seventh total goal scored in the second period.

Dadonov scored for Florida at 5:06 of the third to close the gap to 5-4.

Barkov’s second goal of the game on a breakaway got past Pickard and tied the score at 5 at 8:07.

After a scoreless five-minute overtime, the game was ultimately decided in a shootout.

