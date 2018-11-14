Luongo helps carry Panthers past Flyers

EditorsNote: Tweaks 3rd graf, comma adds throughout

Aaron Ekblad and Evgenii Dadonov each scored one goal to lift the visiting Florida Panthers past the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Mike Hoffman recorded an assist for a 13-game point streak, tying a franchise record for the Panthers.

Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo stopped 30 shots for Florida, which has won five in a row. It was the 475th career win for Luongo.

Jakub Voracek scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott was solid and made 28 saves in the loss.

With less than a minute remaining in the first period, Philadelphia’s Claude Giroux turned the puck over, and the Panthers proceeded on a two-on-one breakaway. But Elliott made a terrific save on Aleksander Barkov’s slap shot to keep the game scoreless.

Neither team was able to score in the first as the Panthers led 11-6 in shots.

The Panthers received two power plays in the first eight minutes of the second. They managed just one shot on the first one but struck for the first goal on the next one. Ekblad took a shot from a tough side angle, yet the puck clanged off Elliott and into the net for a 1-0 Florida advantage at 8:15.

The Flyers have allowed a power-play goal in 10 of the last 11 games.

Dadonov gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead with his sixth goal in seven career games against the Flyers at 17:35 of the second.

Philadelphia put immense pressure on Luongo through the first four minutes of the third, and the hard work paid off when Voracek scored at 3:55 to get within 2-1.

Elliott was pulled for an extra skater for the final 1:05, but the Flyers couldn’t equalize despite a late flurry of shots in front of Luongo in the waning seconds. Sean Couturier had the best scoring chance in the final few seconds on a rebound before the puck was finally cleared past center ice.

—Field Level Media