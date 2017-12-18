Preview: Kings at Flyers

Two teams streaking in opposite directions face off Monday as the Philadelphia Flyers continue their five-game homestand against the Los Angeles Kings. Philadelphia has made its 10-game slide (0-5-5) a distant memory with a season-high winning streak that was extended to six contests with Saturday’s 2-1 overtime triumph over Dallas.

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere scored both goals, including the winner at 3:50 of the extra session as the Flyers improved to 3-0-0 on their stretch at Wells Fargo Center. Los Angeles, meanwhile, has followed an eight-game winning streak with a three-game skid (0-2-1) and looks to salvage the finale of its four-game road trip. The Kings earned a point against the New York Islanders on Saturday as captain Anze Kopitar scored the tying goal with 13 seconds remaining in the third period but went on to fall 4-3 in overtime. The 30-year-old Kopitar has netted a team-high 17 tallies in 34 games after recording only 12 in 76 contests last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, FSN West (Los Angeles), NBCSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE KINGS (20-10-4): Tyler Toffoli registered his 100th career assist in Saturday’s setback and can reach two more milestones against Philadelphia. The 25-year-old center is one goal shy of the century mark and one point away from 200 in the NHL. Los Angeles has allowed a power-play tally in five consecutive games after yielding one in back-to-back contests only twice this season.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (14-11-7): Jakub Voracek recorded two assists on Saturday, giving him a league-leading 33 and a team-high 40 points. Philadelphia has done a good job staying out of the penalty box lately, permitting fewer than three power-play opportunities in seven consecutive games. Sean Couturier tops the club with 15 goals but has scored just once in his last eight contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Flyers are the third team in NHL history to win at least six in a row after losing 10 straight, joining the 1966-67 Toronto Maple Leafs and 2005-06 San Jose Sharks.

2. Los Angeles RW Dustin Brown will be playing in his 999th career game on Monday.

3. Philadelphia’s winning streak is its longest since a 10-game run from Nov. 27-Dec. 14, 2016.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Flyers 2