Kings take shootout, end Flyers' winning streak

Tyler Toffoli scored in the sixth round of a shootout to lift the visiting Los Angeles Kings past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday.

Feb 7, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93) reacts with right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) after scoring past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) and defenseman Drew Doughty (8) during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The first career shootout goal for Toffoli gave the Kings their third win in a row.

Austin Wagner and Adrian Kempe each scored in regulation for the Kings. Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 30 shots through regulation and overtime.

Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek tallied one goal apiece for the Flyers, who had their eight-game winning streak snapped. Claude Giroux added two assists.

Flyers goaltender Anthony Stolarz made 37 saves in regulation and overtime combined.

Giroux and Los Angeles’ Ilya Kovachuk each scored in the opening round of the shootout, and Philadelphia’s Nolan Patrick and the Kings’ Kempe added goals in the third round.

Late in regulation, Stolarz was pulled with 1:59 remaining for an extra skater, and the move paid off as Voracek tied the game at 2 with 18.2 seconds left.

Stolarz made two saves without his stick in the waning seconds of overtime, and the game went to a shootout.

The Kings struck initially when Wagner scored at 8:46 of the first period. Wagner’s fifth goal of the season came on a nifty wrist shot that eluded Stolarz.

Wagner had two other strong scoring chances in the period but was denied on both occasions by Stolarz. The Flyers struggled in their own zone and had 11 giveaways, but Stolarz kept them close with 17 saves through the first.

The Kings came out aggressive in the second period and fired five shots on goal in the first six minutes. However, Stolarz stopped them all, including a couple of spectacular saves.

Couturier sent a backhand shot through Quick’s legs, and the Flyers tied the game at 1 at 7:00 of the middle period. Couturier’s 22nd goal of the season extended his point streak to five games.

The Kings went back ahead 2-1 when Kempe finished a three-on-one break at 12:33 of the second.

Couturier appeared to tie the game, but his shot landed in the net just after the buzzer sounded.

The Flyers came close to tying the game again when Nolan Patrick and Shayne Gostisbehere each had blazing shots stopped by Quick. Gostisbehere’s shot came with 9:44 remaining in the third.

