Flyers' Voracek scores tying, winning goals

Jake Voracek scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Montreal Canadiens 3-2 Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Voracek, who also tied the game with 1:25 left in regulation, has now scored nine career overtime goals. He registered the game-winner with 3:34 left in the extra session.

Nolan Patrick added a goal for the Flyers while Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists.

Since Philadelphia goalies Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth are both injured, Alex Lyon received the start and made 25 saves for his second NHL victory. Lyon also picked up his first-ever home win.

The Flyers are now in third place in the Metropolitan Division and just three points behind the first-place Washington Capitals and two points back of the second-place Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jeff Petry and Paul Byron each scored a goal for the Canadiens, who couldn’t hold a late one-goal lead.

Carey Price stopped 30 shots for Montreal.

The Canadiens took a 1-0 lead when Petry scored at 17:47 of the first period.

Philadelphia finally broke through at 7:18 of the second period as Patrick redirected a beautiful pass from Claude Giroux into the back of the net. Voracek received the other assist on the equalizer. It was Patrick’s first career power-play goal.

Giroux had a great chance to give the Flyers a one-goal advantage with about 30 seconds remaining in the middle period but had his point blank shot turned away by Price.

Byron gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead at 8:45 of the third. Lyon made an initial save, but the puck got loose in front and Byron was able to tap it into the net. It was his 14th goal of the season.

Lyon had just headed for the bench when Voracek notched his 12th goal to tie the game at 2 late in the third period.

The game then headed for overtime, the ninth OT contest in the past 16 games for the Flyers.

--Field Level Media