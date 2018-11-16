Devils, Kinkaid blank Flyers

Joey Anderson and Kyle Palmieri each scored one goal as the visiting New Jersey Devils defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 Thursday night.

Blake Coleman added an empty-net goal and a pair of assists for the Devils, who won their second straight game. New Jersey played without center Nico Hischier, who was sidelined for the second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

Goaltender Keith Kinkaid stopped all 29 shots for the Devils, who won on the road for only the second time this season. It was the seventh shutout of his career.

The Flyers received a boost with the return of James Van Riemsdyk, who had missed 16 games with a right knee injury. He scored 36 goals for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott made 23 saves before leaving late in the third period with an undisclosed injury.

Philadelphia has dropped two in a row at home.

Anderson gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 3:45 of the first period with his first career goal. Following a turnover, Anderson received a crisp pass and sent a slap shot past Elliott.

The Flyers failed to score on two power plays in the period, and they also fired four shots off either the post or crossbar.

Elliott made a pair of spectacular saves on a power play early in the second, especially when sprawled out to stymie a point-blank shot from Jesper Bratt.

Jakub Voracek ripped off a wrist shot with 56.1 seconds left in the second, but Kinkaid grabbed the puck out of the air with his glove. It was the Flyers’ first shot during a 6 1/2-minute stretch.

Philadelphia’s Oskar Lindblom hit the post midway through the third - the fifth piece of iron in the game off a shot.

Palmieri gave the Devils a 2-0 advantage with a wraparound goal at 13:52 of the third period, his 11th goal of the season. Elliott was injured on the play, left the game and was replaced by Calvin Pickard.

Pickard was pulled for an extra skater with 3:41 remaining, but Coleman scored an empty net goal at 16:58.

