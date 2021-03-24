Devils stay hot, edge Flyers

EditorsNote: Added stat at end of 5th graf

Mar 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) and New Jersey Devils left wing Mikhail Maltsev (23) battle for the puck during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Yegor Sharangovich and Travis Zajac each had one goal and one assist to help lift the New Jersey Devils past the host Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Tuesday.

Michael McLeod and Kyle Palmieri added one goal apiece while Janne Kuokkanen and Ty Smith contributed two assists each for the Devils, who have won four of five.

The Devils defeated the Flyers for the first time in three tries this season.

Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood made 30 saves, including a couple of spectacular stops in the waning seconds.

Sean Couturier scored two goals and Joel Farabee added one goal for the struggling Flyers, who have lost four of five (1-3-1). Jakub Voracek and James van Riemsdyk had two assists apiece. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 28 shots.

The Devils jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 9:52 of the first period as McLeod snapped a 16-game goalless skid with his fourth of the season.

Farabee’s power-play goal at 12:43 of the first tied the game. After an initial shot, Farabee took three swipes at the puck before finally getting it past Blackwood.

New Jersey went ahead 2-1 with only 5.6 seconds remaining in the first as Palmieri scored on the power play.

Couturier nearly tied the game at 4:30 of the second as he fired a slap shot off a post while the Flyers were short-handed.

Following a turnover by Phil Myers, the Devils capitalized with a goal by Sharangovich at 9:32 of the second for a 3-1 advantage.

The Devils extended their lead to 4-1 with 23.4 seconds left in the second when Zajac received a pass in front and tapped it into the net.

The Flyers came out aggressive to open the third, but were unable to slice into the deficit. Midway through the third, they still trailed by three goals.

Ivan Provorov soon ripped a slap shot from the point through traffic at 11:20, but Blackwood was able to make the difficult save.

Seventeen seconds later, however, Couturier scored to pull the Flyers within 4-2.

Hart was pulled for an extra skater with 2:50 remaining and the move paid off as Couturier scored at 18:58 to cut the deficit to 4-3.

But the Devils held on from there.

--Field Level Media