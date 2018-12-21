Flyers edge Preds, go to 2-0-0 under Gordon

Jake Voracek and Claude Giroux each scored a goal to carry the host Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Goaltender Carter Hart won his second consecutive game since joining the Flyers, making 31 saves. He made his NHL debut Tuesday in a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Philadelphia is 2-0-0 since head coach Dave Hakstol was fired and replaced by Scott Gordon.

Nick Bonino scored for the Predators, who dropped their third in a row overall (0-2-1) and ninth straight on the road (0-7-2).

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne stopped 29 shots.

The Predators were short-handed without a couple of key injured players, defenseman P.K. Subban and left winger Filip Forsberg.

Voracek got the Flyers on the board first with a goal at 5:10 of the opening period, his ninth of the season.

The Predators were outshot 9-8 in the first.

The Flyers came up empty on two early power plays in the second, extending their power-play skid to 14 in a row without a goal.

Soon after, the Predators equalized at 1 when Bonino scored at 4:04.

Giroux put the Flyers ahead 2-1 at 8:33 of the second as he converted a turnover into a nasty wrist shot and a one-goal lead.

The Predators were unable to capitalize on a lengthy two-man advantage at the end of the period and still trailed 2-1. The remainder of the power play did carry over to the third.

Nashville later earned a fifth power play early in the third period, but went 0-for-6 against the Flyers’ 30th-ranked penalty kill.

Philadelphia’s Sean Couturier just missed scoring with a bouncing puck in front of Rinne with 5:38 remaining. Couturier couldn’t quite gather the puck for a clean shot, and Rinne was able to clear it to center ice.

The Predators got their last power play with 2:45 left and pulled Rinne for a six-on-four advantage. Philadelphia killed off the penalty and went on to win after Ryan Johansen hit the post in the waning couple of seconds.

