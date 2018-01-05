Provorov scores twice as Flyers top Isles

Ivan Provorov scored two goals, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting New York Islanders 6-4 Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Sean Couturier, Michael Raffl, Wayne Simmonds and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers (17-15-8). It was a huge response following a disappointing 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, which was Philadelphia’s fourth loss in five games.

Cal Clutterbuck scored a pair of goals while John Tavares and Ryan Pulock added a goal each for the Islanders (20-17-4). New York, which gave up three goals in the third period in its previous last loss to the Boston Bruins, has dropped four games in a row.

Dennis Seidenberg earned assists on each of Clutterbuck’s two goals. Nick Leddy also had two assists for New York.

Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek each notched two assists for the Flyers, and Provorov had an assist for a three-point game.

The game was tied at 1 after the first period.

The wild second period featured five goals -- four of them by the Flyers.

Provorov’s first goal gave the Flyers a 4-1 advantage with 13:36 remaining in the middle period. The tally was made possible because New York’s Tanner Fritz received a four-minute double minor for high-sticking Philadelphia’s Andrew MacDonald.

However, the Flyers have had trouble holding onto leads all season, and the Islanders got within 4-2 when Clutterbuck scored his second goal of the game with 7:34 left in the second period.

Konecny responded for the Flyers and snapped a nine-game drought without scoring by restoring a three-goal advantage 3 1/2 minutes later.

The Islanders have allowed 55 goals in the second period this season, the most of any team in the league.

Tavares fired a wrist shot into the net for a power-play goal with 13:58 remaining in the third to close the Islanders within 5-3. It was Tavares’ 22nd goal of the season.

Pulock made the game quite interesting with an unassisted goal with 5:25 left for a one-goal deficit.

The Islanders pulled goaltender Thomas Griess with about 1:30 left, and it resulted in a flurry of chances.

Philadelphia managed to hold on for the victory after Provorov’s empty-net goal in the waning seconds.

