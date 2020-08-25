Varlamov, Isles shut out Flyers in series opener

EditorsNote: adds to third graf

Aug 24, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; General view of the scoreboard and signage before game one of the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Greene, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Anders Lee and Devon Toews each scored a goal to lift the New York Islanders past the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Monday in Toronto.

Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov made all 29 saves and pushed his shutout streak to 136 minutes, 20 seconds.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be played Wednesday afternoon.

Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart stopped 25 shots.

The top-seeded Flyers scored only 11 goals against the Montreal Canadiens in the East quarterfinals despite claiming the series in six games.

The sixth-seeded Islanders jumped ahead 1-0 at 6:06 of the first period when Greene sent a shot through traffic for his first goal of the postseason.

Less than two minutes later, Philadelphia’s Kevin Hayes skated in all alone but was unable to take a clean shot, and Varlamov cleared the puck.

New York dominated the opening 20 minutes and led 15-4 in shots on goal on its way to a one-goal advantage.

The Flyers came out aggressive in the second and ripped off the first nine shots on goal but couldn’t score.

Greene nearly notched his second goal at 9:24 as his wrist shot ricocheted off Hart’s pad before being frozen in front.

The Flyers had a flurry of chances in the final 1:30 of the period, but a combination of stingy defense and a couple of solid saves by Varlamov sent New York into the locker room still with a 1-0 lead.

The Islanders extended their lead to 2-0 when Pageau found himself wide open in front and flicked the puck past Hart at 2:54 of the third. It was Pageau’s fifth goal of the playoffs.

Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux clanged a shot off the post several minutes later, and he appeared visibly frustrated.

The Islanders took advantage, and Mathew Barzal sent a perfect pass to Lee, who connected for a 3-0 lead at 8:50.

New York scored an empty-net goal to go ahead 4-0 when Toews came through at 12:21. The Flyers took a chance by pulling Hart with plenty of time remaining.

—Field Level Media