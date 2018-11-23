Flyers G Pickard blanks Rangers, 4-0

Sean Couturier scored two goals while Travis Konecny and Jordan Weal each scored one goal to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the New York Rangers 4-0 on Friday.

Claude Giroux had three assists for the Flyers. Konecny contributed two assists and Couturier had one assist as Philadelphia snapped a four-game losing streak.

Flyers goaltender Cal Pickard was solid throughout in stopping all 31 shots for the shutout victory, the first of his career.

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist kept his team in the game by recording 42 saves.

New York had won four of its last five and nine of its last 11 games.

Konecny gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead on his sixth goal of the season at 13:21 of the first period. Konecny flipped the puck in front and it ricocheted in off New York’s Brady Skjei. Giroux earned one of the assists on the goal, giving him 481 in his Philadelphia career, good for second on the all-time list behind only Bobby Clarke.

The Flyers played an aggressive first period and led 15-8 in shots.

Lundqvist kept the game at 1-0 as he made several stellar saves midway through the second. With 12:04 left, Lundqvist went down sprawling on the ice and stymied Jake Voracek directly in front of the net.

The game soon became quite chippy with New York’s Ryan Strome and Konecny getting locked up in a fight with 10:08 remaining in the second. The Flyers went 20 games without a fight and have now engaged in fights in two consecutive games.

Lundqvist had 32 saves through two periods and the Rangers trailed 1-0.

The game became wide open throughout the third with both teams getting point-blank shots on goal.

Pickard made a spectacular save on Lias Andersson when he received the puck and skated in for a shot with 5:56 remaining.

The save sparked the Flyers and it resulted in a 2-0 lead when Couturier scored with 5:21 left.

Weal sealed the win when he registered an empty net goal at 17:58, shortly after Lundqvist was pulled for an extra skater.

Couturier scored again 25 seconds later.

