Giroux records hat trick as Flyers blank Rangers

Claude Giroux scored three goals to lift the Philadelphia Flyers past the New York Rangers 5-0 Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Ivan Provorov and Michael Raffl each scored for the Flyers, who officially clinched a playoff berth following the victory.

Sean Couturier had a pair of assists for the Flyers.

Philadelphia goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 17 shots in the shutout win.

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist was unusually shaky in allowing five goals on 40 shots.

Giroux registered the hat trick with 9:49 remaining in the third period and hats were tossed down all over the ice to celebrate the accomplishment. It was Giroux’s 34th goal of the season.

Philadelphia took the first seven shots of the second to increase its advantage to 20-7, but still held a slim 1-0 lead.

After Matt Read took a high stick to the face, the Flyers were awarded a power play. The man advantage paid huge dividends as Giroux scored with 7:36 remaining and improved his points total to 100.

Following the goal, the hyped crowd continued chanting, “MVP!” for Giroux.

Giroux became the 11th player in league history to reach 100 points for the first time for a player 30 years or older.

Raffl made it 3-0 Flyers with 2:07 left in the second. Radko Gudas took a shot on goal and the puck fell to Raffl, who spun around and scored.

Six seconds later, Giroux scored his second goal for a 4-0 advantage following a Rangers turnover in the neutral zone. The two goals in six seconds set a franchise record for the fastest two goals.

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead when Provorov pounced on a loose puck in front and scored. Sean Couturier took the initial shot and Provorov capitalized with 13:26 remaining in the first.

Provorov has scored four goals in his last six games and moved into a tie for first place for goals by a defenseman with 17.

—Field Level Hockey