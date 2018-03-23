Konecny scores twice to lead Flyers past Rangers

Travis Konecny scored two goals to lift the Philadelphia Flyers past the New York Rangers, 4-3, Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Jake Voracek and Oskar Lindblom each scored for the Flyers, who secured points for the fourth consecutive game.

Philadelphia’s Claude Giroux had three assists, pushing his three-game total to seven and his season total to 64.

Flyers rookie goaltender Alex Lyon stopped 33 shots in the win.

Jesper Fast scored twice and Mika Zibanejad added a goal for the Rangers.

New York goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves in the loss.

Just eight seconds into the third period, Lindblom pushed the Flyers lead to 4-2. Andy MacDonald and Nolan Patrick made crisp passes and Lindblom finished the quick play for his second goal of the season.

The two-goal advantage didn’t last long, however.

New York got back within 4-3 when Fast scored his second goal of the game at 1:28.

The Rangers appeared to have tied the game at 4 later in the third but the goal was disallowed for being offsides.

New York pulled Georgiev with 1:45 remaining but it couldn’t capitalize with the extra skater.

The Flyers came out ultra aggressive in the second with goals by Voracek and Konecny, his second of the game and 22nd of the season.

Voracek connected at 3:46 and Konecny gave the Flyers a two-goal advantage at 8:38. Suddenly, a 1-1 tie turned into a 3-1 Flyers lead.

Philadelphia kept battling with Wayne Simmonds and Radko Gudas each having shots saved by Georgiev.

Fast recorded his 12th goal at 17:03 of the second period when his shot deflected off Ivan Provorov, cutting the Flyers lead to 3-2.

Philadelphia held a 25-1-5 record this season when leading after two periods.

Konecny put the Flyers on the scoreboard first at 7:56 for 15th in the last 29 games.

Zibanejad tied the game at one at 13:53 of the first for his 26th goal of the season for the Rangers.

