Crosby passes Lemieux in playoff points as Pens blank Flyers

Sidney Crosby scored one goal, assisted on another and carried the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Crosby’s performance helped the Penguins take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal series. In the process, Crosby moved past Mario Lemieux and into first place all-time in franchise history with 173 postseason points.

Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, Kris Letang and Riley Sheahan each scored a goal for the Penguins, who will look to wrap up the series Friday at home.

“We’re working as a group out there,” Crosby said, according to the (Doylestown, Pa.) Intelligencer. “(The Flyers are) good players. They’re going to get their chances. You’re trying to limit them, clear rebounds and play in their end.”

Goaltender Matt Murray earned the shutout with 26 saves. It was Murray’s seventh career playoff shutout.

The Flyers scuffled on offense, especially through the first two periods, and appeared to miss Sean Couturier. The center sustained a lower-body injury in a collision with teammate Radko Gudas in practice Tuesday, and he was held out of the game.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott was pulled after Letang’s goal at 8:04 of the second made it 3-0. Elliott, who allowed three goals on 17 shots, was replaced by backup Michal Neuvirth, who stopped 11 of 13 shots.

“It’s not where we wanted to be,” Elliott said, according to the Intellingencer. “It’s not where we went to bed thinking how this game would end up. You just have to regroup.”

Malkin and Kessel scored in the first, and Letang and Crosby registered goals in the second for the four-goal advantage. Crosby’s goal at 10:56 was rather spectacular as he worked his way through four Philadelphia players and scored on a wraparound.

The Flyers picked up a four-minute power play at the end of the second when Malkin was whistled for high-sticking and cutting Travis Konecny under the eye. While the Flyers did manage of couple of late scoring chances, they couldn’t capitalize.

Less than 40 seconds into the third, the Flyers came out energized as Patrick broke free all alone on Murray. However, Patrick flipped a shot just wide.

Philadelphia’s Claude Giroux had his best scoring opportunity with 13:22 left as he skated in and fired a shot, but he was also stymied by Murray.

Sheahan gave the Penguins a 5-0 advantage with 4:14 remaining.

