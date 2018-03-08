Sheary scores twice as Penguins rout Flyers

Conor Sheary scored two goals to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Jamie Oleksiak, Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin also scored for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots in the win.

Travis Konecny and Jakub Voracek each scored one goal for the Flyers.

Petr Mrazek was the starting goaltender for Philadelphia and he struggled with only 23 saves on 27 shots.

Kessel put the Penguins on the scoreboard first at 18:35 of the first period. The power play goal was Kessel’s 28th of the season with Sidney Crosby and Malkin registering the assists.

The Flyers tied the game at 1 when Voracek connected at 2:07 of the second. The goal was originally awarded to Nolan Patrick but was later changed.

Claude Giroux narrowly missed giving the Flyers a quick one-goal lead less than a minute later but was denied by Jarry.

Philadelphia kept the pressure on and did in fact take a 2-1 lead at 13:59 when Konecny scored a spectacular goal in which he flipped the puck into the net while falling down behind it. It was Konecny’s 18th goal of the season.

The Penguins tied the game at 2 at 10:36 when Oleksiak tipped in a shot off Philadelphia’s Andrew MacDonald. The goal was later reviewed by officials and was deemed good.

Pittsburgh went ahead 3-2 at 5:35 as Sheary gathered a loose rebound and scored. Crosby took the initial shot on goal and Mrazek wasn’t able to contain the puck.

With just 39.3 seconds left in the second, the Penguins took a 4-2 lead as Sheary redirected a puck past Mrazek. Crosby earned the assist for his 1,100th career point. Crosby picked up three assists and now has 91 points in 62 career games against the Flyers.

The Penguins improved to 21-0-1 this season when leading after two periods.

Philadelphia’s power play continued to scuffle as it finished 0-for-5.

Mrazek was pulled with 2:04 remaining yet the Flyers weren’t able to capitalize with an extra skater. In fact, Malkin scored an empty net goal 23 seconds later.

