Crosby, Penguins beat Flyers, snap 4-game skid

Feb 11, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA;

Sidney Crosby had one goal and two assists while Nick Bjugstad, Jake Guentzel and Kris Letang each scored one goal to lift the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins past the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Monday.

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray was outstanding while stopping a career-high 50 shots as the Penguins snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Penguins also improved to 24-0-1 this season when leading after two periods.

Jake Voracek scored for the Flyers, who had won nine of 10 games coming in with a 10-game streak of securing points.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 24 saves and had a personal eight-game winning streak broken.

Crosby scored the initial goal of the game as the puck bounced directly in front and he easily tapped it in a 1-0 advantage as Hart was out of the net. Crosby’s 24th goal of the season came at 8:19.

Voracek nearly tied the game with 56 seconds left in the first but had his wrist shot stopped by Murray.

The Flyers were not able to capitalize on a power play, and the Penguins took advantage as Bjugstad scored at 7:04 of the second period for a 2-0 lead. Bjugstad’s goal came in his 400th career NHL game.

Nolan Patrick appeared to slice the lead in half with 7:07 left in the second, but the officials disallowed the goal because of an early whistle despite the fact that Murray never appeared to have control of the puck.

The Flyers took 28 shots on goal in the second, setting a franchise record most shots in a period, yet they trailed 2-0 after 40 minutes.

Crosby had a couple of strong scoring chances in the third, especially on a slap shot with 9:44 remaining. Hart made both saves to keep the Flyers close.

Guentzel sealed the victory for the Penguins at 14:46 of the third on a wraparound for a commanding 3-0 advantage.

The Flyers were awarded a five-minute major power play for the final 4:54 when Evgeni Malkin was sent off after wildly swinging his stick toward the Flyers’ Michael Raffl. Voracek then connected on the power play at 15:26 to get Philadelphia within 3-1 before Letang scored an empty-netter with 13 seconds left.

