Flyers rally to defeat Penguins in OT

Claude Giroux scored at 1:59 of overtime Saturday to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins in an NHL Stadium Series outdoor game before more than 69,000 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Feb 23, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; A general view outside Lincoln Financial Field before the Stadium Series ice hockey game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Giroux got around Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz, who lost his stick, and his shot from the slot squirted through the pads of goaltender Matt Murray as the Flyers erased a two-goal deficit to end a two-game losing streak.

Philadelphia’s Jakub Voracek, who had a goal and two assists, scored on a screened shot off a faceoff with 19.7 seconds left in regulation to tie it 3-3.

Sean Couturier and James van Riemsdyk also scored and goaltender Brian Elliott made 40 saves for the Flyers.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Schultz and Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh, which lost its second straight.

Murray stopped 33 Philadelphia shots.

Although there was rain at times, ice conditions did not factor into two key Penguins injuries. Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin, their top defensive pairing, left at 16:23 of the first.

Dumoulin got hit into the glass by Philadelphia’s Wayne Simmonds. During an ensuing series of scrums, Letang fell hard after tangling with the Flyers’ Shayne Gostisbehere.

Crosby opened the scoring at 7:59 of the first. After a turnover by Voracek in his own end, Crosby got the puck in the slot and directed the puck around Elliott’s left skate.

Couturier tied it at 12:06 of the first with his 25th goal. Oskar Lindblom fed Couturier in the left circle. Couturier sent a one-timer sailing into the far top corner.

Schultz gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead at 10:01 of the second. Off his own rebound, he scored from the right circle on a lofted short-side shot.

Malkin made it 3-1 at 6:29 of the third period. His shot from the top of the slot popped high off Elliott’s glove, came down behind Elliott and bounced in off the back of his right leg.

Van Riemsdyk batted in a loose puck that got behind Murray with 3:04 left just after a Flyers power play expired to make it 3-2.

—Field Level Media