Flyers soar into break after shutting out Penguins

James van Riemsdyk, Jake Voracek and Justin Braun each scored a goal, and the host Philadelphia Flyers won their final game before the All-Star break, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 on Tuesday.

Jan 21, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Justin Braun (61) shoots the puck defended by Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Flyers improved to 17-4-4 at home while winning for the fourth time in five games.

Philadelphia goaltender Brian Elliott made 19 saves on his way to his first shutout of the season and the 39th of his career.

Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry stopped 27 shots.

The Penguins had been one of the hottest teams in the league with six wins in their previous seven games.

Philadelphia’s Claude Giroux broke free and fired a nasty wrist shot that was stopped by Jarry at 12:55 of the first period.

The Penguins had their best scoring chance when Andrew Agozzino redirected a shot off the post at 16:21 of the opening period, which ended scoreless.

Philadelphia came out aggressive early in the second period, with van Riemsdyk sending a pass to Sean Couturier at point blank range in front at 2:33. However, Couturier’s shot sailed just over the top of the goal.

The Flyers’ aggressiveness paid off when Voracek’s backhand goal produced a 1-0 lead at 5:26. The goal was No. 10 on the season for Voracek.

Minutes later, the Flyers had a five-on-three advantage for 13 seconds as the Penguins were whistled for a pair of penalties. Pittsburgh’s penalty kill stiffened and only allowed one shot on the power play.

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang then had a couple of scoring opportunities in front but wasn’t able to capitalize.

Philadelphia went ahead 2-0 when van Riemsdyk recorded his 14th goal of the season at 18:40.

Letang had another shot through traffic at 2:41 of the third, but Elliott was able to corral the puck and maintain the two-goal lead. Then at 5:46, Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby appeared to have an easy tap-in at the side of the net, but he couldn’t get a clean shot.

The Flyers were awarded a power play with 3:36 left, but Pittsburgh killed it off.

Jarry was pulled for an extra skater with 1:20 remaining, and Braun responded with an empty-net goal 20 seconds later.

