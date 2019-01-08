Binnington, Blues send Flyers to seventh straight loss

Brayden Schenn, Vladimir Tarasenko and David Perron each scored one goal to lift the visiting St. Louis Blues past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Monday.

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington was terrific in his first career start in the National Hockey League as he stopped all 25 shots. Binnington was recently recalled from the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL.

Ryan O’Reilly had two assists for St. Louis, which had dropped three of four heading into this game.

The reeling Flyers have lost a season-worst seven straight games. They dropped their final four games of a five-game road trip and came home to lose to the Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames before this latest defeat.

Rookie goaltender Carter Hart kept the Flyers close with 34 saves.

After a scoreless first period in which the Blues outshot Philadelphia 13-11, St. Louis struck first in the second. Schenn, a former member of the Flyers, scored just 41 seconds into the period for a 1-0 advantage. It was Schenn’s ninth goal of the season, giving him six points in his past five road games.

Philadelphia’s Wayne Simmonds had a solid scoring chance with 2:59 left in the second but fired the shot wide of Binnington. Simmonds needs just one goal to reach 200 for his career. The Flyers managed only six total shots in the second period.

Carl Gunnarsson, who assisted on Schenn’s goal, nearly scored less than three minutes into the third. He ripped a shot from point blank range, but was denied by a pad save from Hart.

Hart made another strong save with 15:27 remaining as Robert Thomas skated in and took a wrist shot.

Two minutes later, Binnington kept the Blues ahead by one goal with a solid save against Sean Couturier.

Tarasenko recorded his 12th goal of the season at 11:00 to give the Blues a 2-0 lead. It was Tarasenko’s first career goal against the Flyers.

Hart was pulled for an extra skater with 3:01 left and the Blues capitalized with a late empty net goal by Perron.

