Lightning beat Flyers in OT after squandering huge lead

After Tampa Bay blew a four-goal lead in the third period, Anthony Cirelli scored in overtime to give the Lightning a 6-5 road victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon.

Cirelli battled for the puck behind the goal and fired in his fourth goal at the 1:47 mark for the win after Tampa Bay wasted a 5-1 lead.

Brayden Point scored twice, Adam Erne had a goal and two assists and Nikita Kucherov had two helpers. Cedric Paquette and Tyler Johnson also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight game.

Louis Domingue made his third straight start in goal and had 40 saves.

James van Riemsdyk scored his first goal and had two assists, and Travis Konecny scored twice for the Flyers. Sean Couturier also scored, and Wayne Simmonds tied the game 5-5 with 3:32 left in the third period.

Backup Calvin Pickard, the club’s third goalie behind Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth, made his sixth start of the season and stopped 20 shots.

Erne netted the first game’s first goal and his second this season at 6:02 of the second period when he hopped onto the ice and immediately began a give-and-go with Yanni Gourde as a power play was winding down.

Erne zipped a shot over Pickard’s glove for Tampa Bay’s 20th power-play goal, tying the Boston Bruins for most in the NHL. Domingue recorded the secondary assist on the marker, his second career helper.

Six minutes later Erne backhanded a pass to Paquette from the left circle, and Paquette beat Pickard on the blocker side at 12:10 for his third goal for a 2-0 lead.

Van Riemsdyk, who missed 16 games with a knee injury, scored in his second game back in the lineup when he cleaned up a loose puck in the low slot at 14:33 on the power play, but Point chipped in a goal less than three minutes later for a 3-1 lead.

On a 5-on-3 power play in the third period, the Lightning scored twice in 11 seconds — Johnson with his seventh, Point his 14th — for a 5-1 lead.

Konecny (fourth goal) and Couturier (eighth) added power-play markers for the Flyers later in the period as Philadelphia was successful three times overall with the man-advantage.

Konecny redirected his second goal at 4:02, and Simmonds tied it 5-5.

—Field Level Media