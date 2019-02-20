Lightning continue road dominance in Philly

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist while Alex Killorn, Mikhail Sergachev, Yanni Gourde and Ryan McDonagh each scored one goal to lead the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning past the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Tuesday.

Feb 19, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) reacts after allowing a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Lightning backup goaltender Louis Domingue was terrific with 28 saves as the Lightning won their seventh in a row. Domingue also won his 11th in a row.

The Lightning’s 22 road victories and 46 victories overall both lead the NHL.

Tampa Bay played without defenseman Victor Hedman (injury) and leading scorer Brayden Point (35 goals), who was a healthy scratch for reportedly missing a team meeting.

Oskar Lindblom scored a goal, his third in two games, but the Flyers had their three-game winning streak snapped. Travis Konecny also scored and Sean Couturier had two assists for Philadelphia.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart gave up three goals on nine shots and was replaced by Brian Elliott midway through the first period. It was just the second time this season that Hart was pulled for a backup.

Sergachev, Killorn and Miller each scored in the game’s first 10:23 to give the Lightning a commanding 3-0 advantage.

Tampa Bay outshot the Flyers 13-7 in the first, the ninth shot resulting in Miller’s goal — and Hart’s benching.

Despite going more than 13 minutes without a shot on goal shortly after their three-goal spurt, the Lightning still held the same 3-0 lead as the Flyers were unable to generate much pressure against Domingue.

Jake Voracek had the best scoring chance for Philadelphia with 4:35 left in the second. But Domingue was able to lift his pad high and somehow stop the puck.

Lindblom put the Flyers on the board with a goal to make it 3-1 at 1:03 of the third.

The Lightning responded when Gourde scored from a tough corner angle with only one second remaining on a power play at 7:42 for a 4-1 lead.

Konecny scored at 10:51 to close within 4-2 before McDonagh scored with 37 seconds left in the game.

—Field Level Media