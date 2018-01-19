Flyers edge Leafs in OT after honoring Lindros

Sean Couturier scored the game-winning goal 18 seconds into overtime as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Couturier’s 26th goal of the season helped Philadelphia get over a disappointing 5-1 loss against the New York Rangers two nights earlier at Madison Square Garden. The Flyers trailed the Maple Leafs 2-0 after two periods Thursday.

Nolan Patrick and Wayne Simmonds also scored for the Flyers, who honored Hockey Hall of Famer Eric Lindros by retiring his No. 88 jersey in an emotional ceremony before the game.

Flyers backup goaltender Michal Neuvirth made 29 saves in his first start since Jan. 7, when he earned a 4-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres.

Connor Brown and Frederik Gauthier each scored second-period goals for the Maple Leafs.

Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen stopped 34 of 37 shots but couldn’t preserve the 2-0 advantage.

The Maple Leafs broke a scoreless tie and struck for two goals in 28 seconds late in the second period.

Brown scored his 12th goal of the season at 12:57, and shortly after, Gauthier notched his first goal on a short-handed play that looked to be offside but wasn’t whistled.

The Flyers managed 21 shots on goal through the first two periods but couldn’t capitalize.

Toronto had been 15-1-1 when leading after two periods this season.

Philadelphia struck early in the third as Patrick knocked home a puck in front to snap a 24-game drought without a goal. Suddenly, the lead was sliced in half to 2-1 with 18:27 remaining.

The Flyers then tied the game at 2 on a spectacular short-handed goal by Simmonds with 16:35 left off a two-on-one break. It was just the second short-handed goal all season by the Flyers. Simmonds, who registered his 16th goal of the season, has five goals in his past eight games.

Both teams had multiple chances in the final few minutes, but neither could score, and the game went into overtime.

--Field Level Media