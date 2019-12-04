Flyers score 5 in third period to dump Maple Leafs

Travis Konecny had one goal and one assist to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 on Tuesday.

Dec 3, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Andreas Johnsson (18) battle for the puck with Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier (14) in front of goaltender Carter Hart (79) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center.

Scott Laughton, Claude Giroux, Joel Farabee, Shayne Gostisbehere and James van Riemsdyk each added a goal, while Phil Myers had three assists for the Flyers, who won their fifth in a row. The Flyers also improved to 9-1-4 at home.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 27 shots.

Travis Dermott scored the lone goal for the Maple Leafs, who fell to 0-8-1 when trailing after two periods.

Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen made 23 saves.

The Maple Leafs received the initial power play of the game at 13:17 of the first period and Hart came up big with three consecutive saves against John Tavares during one frenetic sequence.

Morgan Frost fired a slap shot, which Andersen bobbled and then ultimately stopped with 19.4 seconds left in the first.

Toronto’s Andreas Johnsson skated free all alone at 4:16 of the second, but Hart turned aside his shot.

The Flyers struck first at 8:49 of the second period as Laughton received Kevin Hayes’ bouncing pass in front and knocked the puck into the net for a 1-0 lead.

Philadelphia’s Oskar Lindblom nearly gave the Flyers a two-goal advantage as he hit the far post with 3:38 remaining in the second.

Justin Holl then had a terrific scoring chance for Toronto with 1:54 left in the period but Hart made yet another tough save, his 23rd of the game.

The Maple Leafs equalized at 1 when Dermott capitalized on a loose puck and tapped it through Hart’s pads at 8:38 of the third.

Philadelphia regained the lead at 2-1 just 1:22 later when Giroux scored his ninth goal of the season.

Konecny gave the Flyers a 3-1 advantage at 16:32 when he recorded his 10th goal of the season as he skated in with Giroux on a two-on-one and fired the puck past Andersen.

Farabee added an empty net goal, while Gostisbehere and van Riemsdyk each added late goals as well.

